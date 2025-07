EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, more than 14 thousand people were sent to the ER on the 4th last year.

Remember, in the city of El Paso and many surrounding towns, all fireworks are banned - which includes those handheld sparklers.

But in unincorporated parts of the county, you can light off *some* types of fireworks.

If you're headed out there, remember to be safe in every way.