El Paso County Commissioners could temporarily ban certain fireworks ahead of July 4th

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Certain types of fireworks, including "skyrockets with sticks" and "missiles with fins" could be temporarily banned in unincorporated areas of El Paso County ahead of this year's Fourth of July celebrations.

County officials cited there is an even higher-than-normal fire risk this year due to the "extremely dry" weather conditions in unincorporated areas of the county.

The order, if approved at Monday's Commissioners Court meeting, would prohibit people from selling or using fireworks "classified as 'skyrockets with sticks' under 49 C.F.R. part. 173.100(r)(2) (10-01-86 edition) or 'missiles with fins' in any portion of the unincorporated areas of El Paso County."

Any person who violates the order could be charged with a Class C misdemeanor.

Fireworks are banned year-round within the City of El Paso, and the County put a similar temporary ban in place last year.

The order would not outlaw "permissible fireworks," which fall under certain Texas statutes, and are typically sold at fireworks stands.

The temporary order would expire on July 5, or earlier if the Texas Forest Service decides the area is no longer in a drought.