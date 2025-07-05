Doctor saves Little League umpire’s life after heart attack on baseball field



By Nicole Comstock

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, California (KCAL) — Little League umpire Jeff Hiserodt is still in a lot of pain as he stands on the Little League field where his heart stopped beating.

“I feel like I got hit with a baseball bat and I lost the fight,” he said. “I don’t think everybody gets to visit the spot that they die.”

Hiserodt was standing near home plate when he collapsed during a heart attack. Within seconds, his colleagues and kids surrounded him and yelled out to the people in the bleachers for help when they couldn’t find a pulse.

Jen Poole, a palliative care doctor at Cedars-Sinai, was sitting in the stands when she heard the pleas for help.

“Your adrenaline’s going. You’re second-guessing if you’re doing the right thing, but you just know you have to help,” she said.

Video from the game shows Poole in a green sweater and blue hat running onto the field to start CPR on Hiserodt.

“I was doing CPR for probably like seven to 10 minutes, which is a really long time,” she said.

The American Heart Association recommends people switch with someone else after performing CPR for two minutes.

“My joke to her is she’s not a big lady to get through all of this,” Hiserodt said.

Poole restarted Hiserodt’s heart multiple times. Hiserodt said he died and Poole brought him back to life.

“She immediately, kind of a badass, picked up the legs and started,” Hiserodt said. “To acknowledge what’s happenin and to be the person that runs to the problem, to the fire, that’s rare in today’s day and age.”

Both Hiserodt and Poole hope this averted tragedy inspires people to learn CPR and spurs a push to have defibrillators at community spaces.

“So that, if things go wrong, we are able to support the people who are injured or hurt,” Pool said.

Hiserodt said several of his colleagues and other doctors also played a critical role in saving his life and wanted to thank all of them, as well as everyone who checked in on him.

