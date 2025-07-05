The changes coming to European hand-luggage rules

By Maureen O’Hare, CNN

(CNN) — In travel news this week: Why Thailand did a U-turn on legalizing marijuana, why the party might be over for Germany’s clubbing capital, plus more generous luggage rules are coming to European flights.

EU hand luggage is about to get less confusing

European lawmakers have voted to get rid of tricksy, confusing airline carry-on fees and promote standardization across the industry.

The proposal still requires approval from EU member states but, if adopted, travelers could soon be guaranteed a lot more free hand luggage than is currently standard on the region’s budget airlines.

Right now, low-cost carriers including EasyJet and Ryanair allow passengers one free bag that must fit under the seat in front.

However, with no standardized dimensions across airlines, travelers have often been caught unawares with incorrectly sized bags when switching between carriers.

The new rule would allow passengers to bring one cabin bag measuring up to 100 centimeters (about 40 inches) and weighing up to seven kilos (15.4 pounds), plus an under-the-seat personal item with maximum dimensions of 40 x 30 x 15 centimeters. (That’s about the size of a small backpack.)

If it goes through, it will apply to all flights within the EU, as well as routes to and from the EU.

While this rule change has yet to be confirmed, there are other luggage changes already afoot.

Trade association Airlines for Europe (A4E), which represents 17 of the region’s leading airlines, announced on Wednesday that its members have started applying the guaranteed set of dimensions of 40 × 30 × 15 centimeters for under-seat bags.

In line with this move, Ryanair, Europe’s largest airline, has said that it will be increasing its small-item size limits from ​​40 x 25 x 20 centimeters to to 40 x 30 x 20 centimeters in “the coming weeks, as our airport bag-sizers are adjusted.”

Snakes, bears, poodles and penguins

While doing those last-minute luggage checks before travel, it’s not a bad idea to watch out for snakes — in Australia, at least.

A plane was delayed leaving Melbourne on Tuesday because one of the wriggly reptiles got loose in the hold. Watch here as snake catcher Mark Pelley got down to business.

Staff at Japan’s Yamagata Airport had a bigger critter to contend with, when a bear on the runway forced flights to be canceled on June 26.

Traps set up near the runway failed to catch the furry trespasser, but airport officials said they would remain in place.

Magellanic penguins, named after the explorer Ferdinand Magellan, are native to Patagonia, but one little adventurer took to the seas like its famous namesake and was spotted swimming with beachgoers in Rio de Janeiro on June 29.

It wasn’t the only industrious animal to hit the beach in June. A poodle is the newest member of a dog lifeguard team near Malaga in Spain.

Not all heroes wear capes — some have thick luxurious coats.

Party time is over

In 2022, Thailand became the first country in Asia to legalize marijuana. Just three years later, a dramatic government U-turn is set to rein in the country’s “green rush.”

Here’s where things went wrong.

There will soon be a lot fewer clouds of smoke in France, too. The country has long been synonymous with cigarette culture, but it’s now leading the way in Europe by banning smoking on beaches, in parks and in all outdoor areas frequented by children.

Rulebreakers face fines of up to 135 euros (around $150).

Next door in Germany, Berlin’s reign as the hedonistic party capital of Europe might be coming to an end. The city’s nightlife scene has been changing since the pandemic and now Gen Z wants a different kind of fun.

All this clean living requires an early start to the day. Our partners at CNN Underscored, a product reviews and recommendations guide owned by CNN, have this guide to the best alarm clocks of 2025.

Here’s to being bright-eyed and bushy-tailed.

Why Missoula is a must-visit

In the Montana town of Missoula, there’s world-class wilderness in every direction. But there’s much more to this eclectic university town than being a basecamp between two spectacular national parks (Yellowstone and Glacier, if you’re asking).

There’s amazing food, an outdoor music venue, fly fishing, and even surfing in the center of downtown.

The rivers are pretty famous too. The 1992 Brad Pitt movie “A River Runs Through It,” helped put Missoula on the map.

“It just blew up at that point,” says local businessman Todd Frank, “the number of people coming to recreate, we’ve been busy ever since then.”

