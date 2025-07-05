Skip to Content
Two-time UFC Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno stops by RightDrive to meet fans

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 6:24 PM
Published 6:23 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Brandon Moreno "The Assassin Baby" Moreno stopped by RightDrive Saturday afternoon to meet with his fans, sign autographs and take pictures.

Moreno is a two-time UFC Flyweight Champion, with five wins by knockout, 11 wins by submission and 8 first round finishes.

He has won five of his last eight fights, and is the first native of Mexico to win a UFC title.

Moreno held his meet and greet before the Combat Fighting Championship 4 (CFC 4), the most anticipated Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) event of the year in El Paso.

The CFC 4 takes place at Speaking Rock Entertainment Center at 7 p.m. The card features regional standouts and rising talent in the sport.

Moreno's meet and greet was hosted by RightDrive, is a locally owned used car dealership that is community-focused.

Yvonne Suarez

