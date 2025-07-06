Skip to Content
Major disaster declaration for Texas approved by President Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVIA) - President Donald J. Trump approved major disaster declaration for Texas counties affected by flash flooding.

FEMA said this makes federal disaster assistance available for the state which supplements recovery efforts.

Severe storms, straight line winds and flooding from July 2 left several Texas counties and storms are expected to continue.

The federal funding is available to Kerr County residents affected. It includes grants for temporary housing, home repairs, low-cost loans that can be used to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs providing recovery effort assistance.

FEMA announced Benjamin Abbott as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in Texas.

Anyone who experienced losses in the counties designated under the disaster declaration will need to file claims with their insurance providers first, and then apply for the federal assistance.

Those affected should register online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362.

