5 things to know for July 7: Texas flooding, Israel, Tropical depression Chantal, EPA investigation, Measles

CNN

(CNN) — Elon Musk, the largest individual donor to President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign, has announced plans to form a new political party. The move comes on the heels of Trump’s sweeping domestic agenda bill becoming law and adding nearly $3.3 trillion to the deficit. Musk indicated he wants the “America Party” to be fiscally conservative, but has offered few other details about what its platform will be.

1️⃣ Texas flooding

The death toll from the floods that caused massive devastation in central Texas during the July 4 weekend has climbed to at least 82. Dozens of people are still missing, including at least 28 children in hard-hit Kerr County, where 10 girls and one counselor from Camp Mystic are unaccounted for. Hundreds of first responders are participating in search and rescue operations, digging through debris for survivors and remains. The Texas Air National Guard is even using remotely piloted military drones to look for those who were swept away by the raging waters. Other members of the community are providing free food to anyone in need. According to the National Weather Service, a flash flood threat is expected to last through Monday in parts of the Texas Hill Country. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches and isolated amounts of up to 10 inches could occur.

2️⃣ Israel

Israel attacked Houthi targets in Yemen, launching strikes on ports and a power plant around midnight local time on Sunday night into Monday morning. The Israel Defense Forces also attacked the Galaxy Leader, a cargo ship seized by the Houthis in November 2023. According to the IDF, the strikes were in retaliation for at least three Houthi ballistic missiles that were launched at Israel. There were no immediate reports of casualties from the strikes. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to meet with President Trump in Washington, DC, later today.

3️⃣ Tropical depression Chantal

Chantal, the first named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season to hit the US, has deteriorated to a tropical depression since making landfall early Sunday. However, flash flooding remains a concern in parts of northern North Carolina and Virginia. Life-threatening surf and rip currents are also expected to continue at beaches from northeastern Florida to the mid-Atlantic states, the National Hurricane Center warned.

4️⃣ EPA investigation

The Environmental Protection Agency suspended and plans to investigate roughly 140 employees just days after they signed a public letter expressing concern about the treatment of federal employees and the Trump administration’s regulations on climate and public health. The letter outlined five key concerns:

1. Undermining public trust

2. Ignoring scientific consensus to benefit polluters

3. Reversing the EPA’s progress in America’s most vulnerable communities

4. Dismantling the Office of Research and Development

5. Promoting a culture of fear and forcing staff to choose between their livelihood and well-being

“We took an oath to support and defend the Constitution,” said one EPA employee who was placed on leave after signing the letter. “We promised to follow science and follow the law. They are trying to scare us and squash any type of resistance before it starts.”

5️⃣ Measles

The US has hit a troubling milestone: There have been more measles cases this year than in any other since the disease was declared eliminated a quarter-century ago. And experts say this year’s cases are likely to be severely undercounted because many go unreported. According to data from the Johns Hopkins University Center for Outbreak Response Innovation, there have been at least 1,277 confirmed cases of measles in 2025 so far. Two children and one adult have died, matching the total number of US measles deaths from the previous 25 years. At least 155 people have been hospitalized with measles this year, CDC data shows, and 28% of cases have been in children younger than 5. The vast majority of this year’s cases have been in people who were unvaccinated.

Breakfast browse

Taking the plunge

Swimming in the Seine has been illegal since 1923 due to pollution and risks posed by river navigation. But following a $1.5 billion cleanup project, Parisians and tourists are finally able to cool off by taking a refreshing dip.

Dino-Might!

“Jurassic World Rebirth” trampled its competition at the box office, grossing $147 million domestically over the five days of the Fourth of July weekend.

‘The great wait is over’

Oasis launched its reunion tour with a concert in Cardiff, Wales, on Friday. The famously feuding Gallagher siblings have not performed together since the band’s acrimonious split in 2009.

Last stop for the ‘Crazy Train’

Ozzy Osbourne reunited with the original members of Black Sabbath over the weekend for one final show.

MAGA with the UFC?

To celebrate America’s 250th anniversary next year, President Trump plans to host a UFC fight at the White House.

Today’s number

$1 billion

That’s how much Nike is forecasting it’ll have to pay in additional costs due to President Trump’s tariffs, which in part will lead to price increases for consumers.

Today’s quote

“I’ve been visiting national parks for 30 years and never has the presence of rangers been so absent.”

— A visitor to Zion National Park, commenting in National Park Service public feedback obtained by CNN.

