Animal Shelter helps reunite pets frightened by Fourth of July fireworks with their owners

By Alex Barber

CLARK COUNTY, Kentucky (WLEX) — As Fourth of July celebrations fill the air with fireworks, many pet owners face a common challenge: keeping their frightened animals safe.

“That fire pop goes off. They’re startled. They take off running, then they’re lost,” said Adreanna Wills, director of the Clark County Animal Shelter.

The search for lost pets adds stress to what should be a celebratory holiday.

“When you’re going into a major holiday like the Fourth of July, that is known for animals being loose and needing more resources, it’s stressful,” Wills said.

While the Clark County Animal Shelter is currently at capacity, the shelter continues to take in lost animals.

Despite the challenges, there’s good news for pet owners.

“We have had close to two dozen animals get home this weekend,” Wills said.

The shelter uses an online form designed to match lost pets with their owners through descriptions and photos. Through this process, pets are often reunited with their families without them entering the facility.

“It asks finders to post a photo and owners to post a photo. A lot of times we can get the animals home without coming to our facility,” Wills said.

When owners do come to reclaim their pets, Wills offers important preventative advice: ensure your pet wears a tag with an updated phone number, and if they’re microchipped, verify that the registration information is current.

