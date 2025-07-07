Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany says his blood is ‘boiling’ after star player Jamal Musiala suffers horror leg injury

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany said his blood was “boiling” after young forward Jamal Musiala suffered a fracture to his leg associated with a broken and dislocated ankle in Saturday’s Club World Cup defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

The 22-year-old suffered the horror injury after his leg got caught awkwardly under PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma when challenging for the ball in the first half of the quarterfinal, which the French side won 2-0.

Musiala screamed and held his ankle, while his Bayern teammates and PSG players alike turned away in shock, some with their hands on their heads in disbelief.

“I’ve rarely been so angry at halftime, not against my players,” Kompany told reporters after the match. “I know there are many things in life much more important than this, but for these guys it’s their life.

“Someone like Jamal lives for this. He just came back from a setback and then it happens in the way it happens. You feel powerless.

“Sat here now, the thing that gets my blood still boiling at the moment is not the result, I understand this is football. It’s the fact it happened to someone that one, enjoys the game so much, but is also very important for us.”

Bayern said Musiala flew back from Orlando to Munich on Sunday, where he will undergo surgery soon.

In a social media post after the game, Donnarumma wrote: “All my prayers and well wishes are with you Jamal.”

Musiala is widely considered one of the most exciting young talents in soccer. He has already won five Bundesliga titles, three German Cups and the Champions League since making his Bayern debut aged 17 in 2020, at the time the youngest debutant in the club’s history.

In 2024, Musiala was named as the German national team’s Player of the Year for the second time.

“This hits FC Bayern,” board member Max Eberl said in a statement. “Everyone knows how immensely important Jamal is for our game and what a central role he has in our team.

“Furthermore, there’s also a huge human impact and we all feel for him: Jamal has just come back from an injury and will now be out for another long period. He’ll get everything he needs from us.

“We’ll support him intensively, be by his side and already look forward to when he’s back on the pitch.”

