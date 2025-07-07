Chantal triggered life-threatening flash floods in North Carolina. Now it’s bringing rain to the Mid-Atlantic



By CNN Meteorologists Taylor Ward, Briana Waxman, Mary Gilbert

(CNN) — Chantal brought heavy, flooding rain and dangerous beach conditions to the Carolinas over the weekend, setting off dangerous flash flooding Sunday in central parts of North Carolina.

Chantal was the first named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season to hit the United States, flooding properties and prompting rescue efforts. It made landfall in South Carolina early Sunday morning as a tropical storm and became a tropical depression a few hours later as it moved north.

The system’s main threat – heavy rain – persisted Sunday despite its change in status.

Widespread flash flooding hit much of North Carolina’s Orange, Alamance and Chatham counties Sunday evening “as rainfall amounts of 4 to 7 inches have been observed in the area with localized amounts in excess of 8 inches,” the National Weather Service said Sunday night.

“Numerous water rescues have occurred this evening and some homes flooded.”

The Eno River, which runs through Orange and Durham counties in North Carolina, rose around 20 feet in about four hours Sunday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Rick Herrera, a resident of Moore County in North Carolina, said floodwater smashed into his basement, breaking things and moving many things in his home. “It pushed the refrigerator in… I was trying to get my wife and my father in law out of the rushing water. We didn’t want to get trapped or pinned by anything. It was a scary moment,” he told CNN affiliate WRAL.

In Lee County, trees were seen uprooted and destroyed and some mobile homes were left destroyed by strong gusts of wind, according to video from WRAL.

Chantal came ashore around 4 a.m. ET Sunday near Litchfield by the Sea, South Carolina, according to the hurricane center, about 10 to 20 miles south of Myrtle Beach. The tropical storm was packing sustained winds between 50 and 60 mph at landfall, with stronger gusts.

While the worst of Chantal’s impacts were winding down Monday, periods of rain that could cause some flooding issues are possible early for other parts of the Mid-Atlantic, including portions of Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Beach conditions along much of the Eastern Seaboard will remain hazardous through the early week.

Chantal is the third named storm of the Atlantic season — a mark usually hit around early August.

Outside of the Southeast, most of the country had ideal conditions for July Fourth weekend, particularly in the Northeast and West. The Southeast is likely to dry out by Tuesday.

Texas and the Upper Midwest could continue to see strong to severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and hail early this week. Torrential rainfall triggered deadly flooding in Texas early Friday morning as rivers rushed beyond their banks and flooded nearby campgrounds and homes.

