Cybertruck plows into at least 8 parked cars in Miami; witnesses say Tesla driver was racing Lamborghini

MIAMI (WSVN) — A Tesla Cybertruck plowed into at least eight parked cars in a Miami neighborhood, and witnesses said it was because reckless racers turned a street into a crash course.

Sunday night, 7News cameras captured several vehicles still sitting at the scene of the crash, in the area of Northwest 10th Street and Eighth Street Road, too damaged to drive.

Cellphone video posted to social media by Only in Dade shows the aftermath of the crash that took place shortly after midnight on Saturday.

“Yo, call police!” someone is heard saying in the video.

“Look at this [expletive],” someome else is heard saying in video showing the extensively damaged cars.

Among the damaged vehicles is a white Suzuki that belongs to Jose Zelaya.

“This is just, like, unbelievable,” he said.

Zelaya was seen taking in the damage Sunday.

“What probably – what looks like what happened, my car bounced off of the Jeep,” he said, referring to the black Jeep parked in front of his Suzuki.

Zelaya remains in shock, with all of this unfolding just minutes after he got home.

“I was coming home from work, and then, like 10 minutes after I got home, I just hear, like, a really loud ‘boom,’ like crash,” he said.

Zelaya came out to see his car and several others with crumpled doors and flat tires, while others appeared to have been destroyed.

“There was a car here on the corner, completely totaled, it was like a Corolla, completely totaled,” he said. “Then I come around, I see every single car parked here was hit.”

The force of the impact was so massive that one of the Cybertruck’s tires came off.

Zelaya said he didn’t see the impact, but when he got there, witnesses filled him in.

“The Cybertruck was racing a Lamborghini Urus, and the Cybertruck lost control and hit every single car,” he said.

Video also shows what appears to be an altercation near the mangled cars. City of Miami Police officers arrived shortly after.

Zelaya said that now he’s having to take the train to work. The dollar amount of the damage for his car or the others is unclear at this point, but he said no one was seriously hurt.

“You know, I really love this car. This is my first car ever, actually. I’ve had it for three years now, so I just – I don’t know. It’s just a shame to see my first car, jjst to see it like this,” he said.

7News cameras captured Zelaya’s Suzuki being towed away from the scene.

Right now, Zelaya said, he’s waiting to receive the police report so he can file a claim with his insurance.

Miami Police didn’t immediately respond to 7News’ request for more information, including what could happen to the driver of the Cybertruck.

