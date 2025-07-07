Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, NFL donate $1.5 million to Texas flood recovery

By Julia Falcon

Texas (KTVT) — The Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans and the NFL are helping those in need as recovery continues after devastating floods ravaged Central Texas this weekend.

The trio is sending a combined $1.5 million to provide support and resources to Kerr County and the Texas Hill Country, according to the NFL.

Flash floods in Texas killed more than 80 people over the Fourth of July holiday weekend and left others still missing, including girls attending a summer camp. The devastation along the Guadalupe River, outside of San Antonio, has drawn a massive search effort as officials face questions over their preparedness and the speed of their initial actions.

“Our hearts are heavy as we witness the devastation and loss of life by the floods in Kerr County and Texas Hill Country, especially for the young girls and their families, as well as all of those lost and their loved ones,” the Cowboys said on social media. “This has been devastating to see and we hold everyone impacted in our thoughts and prayers.”

Texas sports teams send thoughts, prayers to victims

Several Texas sports teams voiced concern, sending their wishes to victims in Central Texas.

“The Rangers Organization stands ready to assist those who are suffering in the coming days and months,” the Texas Rangers said.

“The entire Stars organization is heartbroken by the devastating flooding and heartbreaking loss of life in Central Texas,” the Dallas Stars said.

“To those grieving unimaginable losses, and to the families of the missing, we stand with you in sorrow and in hope,” the Dallas Wings said on social media. “As a women’s sports organization, the tragedy at Camp Mystic hits especially close to home.”

