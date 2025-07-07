How the catastrophic Texas flooding unfolded, in maps and charts

By Renée Rigdon, Matt Stiles, Byron Manley, Lou Robinson, Rosa de Acosta, Soph Warnes, Gillian Roberts, Yukari Schrickel and Annette Choi, CNN

The search for missing bodies continues along Texas' Guadalupe River after catastrophic and deadly flooding killed at least 95 people following a torrential downpour Thursday evening into early Friday.

The death toll includes at least 27 from the all-girls Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp nestled on the South Fork of the Guadalupe River, where flood risk was among the highest in the state, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

CNN is tracking updates in maps and charts. Here’s what we know so far about how the disaster unfolded:

Thursday, July 3

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch early Thursday afternoon at 1:18 p.m. CT, that highlighted Kerrville, among other locations, as being at risk of flash flooding through the night into Friday. That watch forecasted 5 to 7 inches of rainfall for the event.

Friday, July 4

A flash flood warning, upgraded from the earlier watch, was issued for parts of Kerr County at 1:14 a.m. CT on Friday.

Then, a flash flood emergency warning was issued for Kerr County at 4:03 a.m. CT, followed by one specifically for Kerrville at 5:34 a.m. CT.

Ultimately, the most deluged parts of Texas saw as much as 15 inches of rain, more than double what was forecasted the day prior.

One gauge along the Guadalupe River, in Kerrville, shows the water levels hit 23.4 feet at 4:45 a.m. Friday morning, about 45 minutes before the warning specific to the town was issued. Water levels in that spot almost certainly crested above 23.4 feet, but the gauge didn’t record data for 3 hours, between 4:45 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. CT, before picking back up its data measurement.

Midday Friday, July 4

At Camp Mystic, which is located more than 20 miles west of Kerrville in surrounding Kerr County, Texas, about 107 game wardens and an aviation group were trying to access the camp Friday morning, according to officials. Shortly after midday, they were able to enter the camp and start rescuing children.

Devastation

The floods ravaged miles and miles of Kerr County, including the towns of Kerrville, Ingram and Hunt, in addition to some of the summer camp locations along the river. As the storm receded into Friday, stories surfaced of families and homes lost in houses, RVs, AirBNBs and more. CNN’s Michelle Krupa and Zoe Sottile share their stories here.

FEMA maintains a database of flood zones throughout the country. It maps the regulatory floodways — the places that will flood first and are most dangerous — and the areas that will flood in extreme events.

At least two of the summer camps along the Guadalupe River were in known floodways.

Ten children and one counselor from Camp Mystic remain missing as of Monday afternoon.

Everyone at Camp La Junta has been safe and accounted for, the camp announced Friday.

