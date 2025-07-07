Local police partner to build dream playset for young girl battling cancer

By Deanna Sipe

BLACK MOUNTAIN, North Carolina (WLOS) — Local police departments are teaming up to help a little girl named Angie, who is battling pediatric cancer, achieve her dream.

The Black Mountain Police Department and the Asheville Police Department are partnering with an organization called Roc Solid Foundation to build a playset for Angie.

Roc Solid is a nonprofit organization that helps families and children with pediatric cancer.

“We as a police department feel it’s very important as part of the community, what can we do good and how can we build partnerships? Can’t think of anything better than to help with a playset for a child who has pediatric cancer,” said Steve Parker, Black Mountain Police Chief.

Today, Goldfinch, a local restaurant in Black Mountain, held a fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All proceeds went to Angie and her family.

For more information on how to donate, visit rocsolidfoundation.org/donate

