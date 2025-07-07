Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

‘Oh, my God!’: 82-year-old golfer makes 2 holes-in-one in same round

By
Published 12:50 PM

By Emma Romano , Joe Fisher

Click here for updates on this story

    PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida (WPTV) — Marty Lerner turned his Sunday round of golf into a once-in-a-lifetime, or rather, twice-in-a-lifetime outing, scoring two holes-in-one during a single round at Park Ridge Golf Course near Wellington.

The 82-year-old from Delray Beach made his first ace on hole two, an estimated 115 yards, followed by a second on hole nine, approximately 127 yards. Lerner said the first hole-in-one was the first in his lifetime.

“Oh, my God. Oh, my God,” Lerner said. “What are the odds?”

Witness Geoff Solomon said Lerner celebrated with his friends at lunch after their round.

Park Ridge’s pro shop awarded Lerner a certificate, allowing him to add his name to the National Hole-In-One Registry. According to the registry, the odds of making two hole-in-ones in the same round are about 67 million to one.

Even for most professional golfers, a single hole-in-one is a career milestone.

Congratulations to Marty!

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content