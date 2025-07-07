Police seek woman who shot 12-year-old girl in road rage incident

By Kendrick Wright

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) — Police say a Nashville detective is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who shot and wounded a 12-year-old girl during a road rage incident Saturday afternoon.

The shooting occurred at the intersection of Clarksville and Buena Vista Pikes when the driver of a silver minivan, possibly a Chrysler Pacifica, opened fire on a Cadillac Escalade.

The 12-year-old victim was a passenger in the Escalade driven by her father. According to police, the father attempted to merge into the left lane on Clarksville Pike when the minivan accelerated, blocking him.

The two drivers exchanged profanities through their windows as they continued north on Clarksville Pike toward Buena Vista Pike. When the traffic signal turned green, the victim’s father reported that the minivan didn’t move, prompting him to drive around it and turn left.

At that moment, he heard two to three gunshots. His daughter, who was sitting in a rear seat, suffered a non-critical wound to her bottom.

The suspect is described as a heavyset Black woman who was wearing a white sports bra at the time of the incident.

The family in the Escalade was visiting Nashville from Memphis and was heading to their short-term rental when the shooting occurred.

A surveillance camera at the intersection captured a partial image of the minivan with the Escalade behind it. Detectives are checking other businesses in the area for additional surveillance footage.

Anyone with information about the minivan or the woman driving it is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

If you have more information about this story, please email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.