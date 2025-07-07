Queen Consort Camilla Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here’s a look at the life of Queen Consort Camilla, wife of King Charles III.

Personal

Birth date: July 17, 1947

Birth place: London, England

Birth name: Camilla Rosemary Shand

Father: Major Bruce Shand, retired British Army officer, later a wine merchant

Mother: Rosalind Cubitt, daughter of the 3rd Baron of Ashcombe

Marriages: King Charles III (April 9, 2005-present), Andrew Parker-Bowles (1973-1995, divorced)

Children: with Andrew Parker-Bowles: Laura Rose and Thomas Henry

Other Facts

Alice Keppel, mistress of King Edward VII, the great-great-grandfather of King Charles III, is the great-grandmother of Camilla.

An avid hunter and rider.

Like her husband, Camilla is a patron of the arts and many charities.

Timeline

1965 – Introduced to British society as a debutante.

Early 1970s – Meets Prince Charles at a polo match at Windsor Great Park.

1973 – Marries Andrew Parker-Bowles.

1980 – Accompanies Charles, as his official escort, during a trip to recognize Zimbabwe’s independence.

1981 – Charles marries Lady Diana Spencer.

1992 – “Diana: Her True Story” is published, revealing Parker-Bowles’ affair with Charles.

1993 – The transcript of a 1989 intimate phone conversation between Parker-Bowles and Charles is published.

1994 – During a televised documentary, Charles admits to adultery.

1995 – During an interview for the BBC, Princess Diana is asked about Camilla: “Do you think Mrs. Parker-Bowles was a factor in the breakdown of your marriage?” She responds, “Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.”

1996 – Charles and Diana divorce.

1998 – Meets Charles’ sons, William and Harry, for the first time. Is invited to tea by Prince William.

1999 – First appears in public with Charles leaving the Ritz Hotel in London after a party.

2000 – Formally introduced to Queen Elizabeth II at a party held at Highgrove, Charles’ country estate.

2003 – Moves into Clarence House with Charles.

February 10, 2005 – With the Queen’s approval, Charles announces he will marry Camilla in April. She will be known as Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall.

April 9, 2005 – In a civil ceremony at Guildhall in Windsor with a blessing at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, Charles and Camilla wed.

November 1-8, 2005 – With Charles, makes her first official visit to the United States as the Duchess of Cornwall.

April 27, 2009 – Is presented to Pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican by Charles.

December 9, 2010 – Student demonstrators breach security on the streets of London’s West End and attack the 1977 Rolls-Royce Phantom VI carrying the Camilla and Charles to a performance at the London Palladium. The couple escapes any physical harm. The students are protesting the hike in tuition fees.

April 9, 2012 – Buckingham Palace announces that the Camilla will become a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order. This is the highest personal honor bestowed by Queen Elizabeth II and the announcement comes on the seventh anniversary of Camilla’s wedding to Charles.

May 8, 2013 – Attends the opening of Parliament. This is first time Camilla and Charles have attended the opening together.

March 2015 – Visits the United States with Charles. The trip includes a tour of Mount Vernon, a meeting with US President Barack Obama and a festival in Louisville, Kentucky.

February 5, 2022 – Queen Elizabeth II announces in her Accession Day message her “sincere wish” for Camilla to be known as Queen Consort when Charles becomes King.

February 14, 2022 – Tests positive for Covid-19, four days after it was revealed Charles tested positive for the virus a second time.

September 8, 2022 – Queen Elizabeth II dies, and Charles ascends to the throne. Camilla becomes Queen Consort.

May 6, 2023 – Charles’ coronation takes place at Westminster Abbey. Queen Camilla is crowned in her own, shorter ceremony with Queen Mary’s Crown – marking the first time in recent history that a new crown isn’t made specifically for the occasion.

