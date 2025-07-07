Road shuts down after truck hauling 500 pigs overturns, killing some

By Rachael Lardani

WALKER TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A large truck hauling pigs overturned and shut down a Juniata County road Monday morning, according to the Mifflintown Hose Company.

The truck rolled over on Long Lane in Walker Township around 8:45 a.m. and landed on its side off the roadway.

According to the fire department, approximately 500 pigs were onboard the truck. Some were killed in the crash.

The department said most of the pigs were transferred to other trucks.

An animal response team was called to the scene to assist with the pigs.

The truck driver was not hurt, according to the fire department.

Long Lane remains closed between Cedar Springs and Happy Hollow roads. The closure is expected to stay in place for an extended time.

A photo from the scene shows the overturned truck with a piglet visible at the end of the vehicle.

