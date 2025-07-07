What flood survivors faced, Cybertruck flop, why women live longer: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

Women outlive men in dire circumstances — even though girls in many parts of the world have access to fewer resources, such as food and medical care. That's because the female body is built for resilience and longevity.

They clung to trees, crawled out of windows and floated on mattresses. These are the conditions survivors — and those still missing — faced during the terrifying Texas floods. ▶️ Watch: A rescue swimmer and his team are credited with saving 165 people. ➕ Follow live updates as the death toll rises.

Reuben Waithaka traveled 8,200 miles to witness his first grandson graduate from high school in Alabama. He arrived from Kenya with sentimental gifts tucked in his suitcase: faded photos and African print shirts. The next day he vanished.

American children’s health has declined profoundly over the past few decades, a new study shows. The issues are so serious that kids in the US are dying at a much higher rate than those in similar high-income countries.

Despite Elon Musk’s bold predictions, the Cybertruck is officially a flop. The electric truck faces serious competition from the likes of Rivian, Ford and GM, and Chinese rivals are eating into Tesla’s market share overseas.

You don’t have to sacrifice style for sustainability. Kelsey MacDermaid and Becky Wright — aka The Sorry Girls — are transforming secondhand finds into treasures.

🎂 Marking a milestone: Thousands gathered to celebrate the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday in Dharamshala. The spiritual leader has called the Indian city home since fleeing Tibet during a failed 1959 uprising against Chinese communist rule.

Trump announces new tariffs of up to 40% on a growing number of countries

Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide and there’s no ‘client list,’ Justice Department says

Major medical associations sue Kennedy, Trump administration health leaders for Covid-19 vaccine changes

🚞 That’s how long Britain’s royal train service has been running, but it will soon be ditched for less sustainable options — and not everyone is happy about that.

📸 Above it all: This photo of a shark hunting fish off the coast of Long Island took top honors in the International Aerial Photographer of the Year competition. Take a look at some of the other striking images.

💬 Intense manhunt: Summer travelers are starting to flock to the Cascades, and police hope it helps their search for Travis Decker, who is accused of killing his three young daughters.

💍 Tying the knot: Kelly Osbourne just got engaged to her long-term partner, musician Sid Wilson. She calls him her best friend and “soulmate,” and the proposal took place backstage at what was billed as the last live performance by her father, Ozzy Osbourne.

