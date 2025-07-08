Skip to Content
Best places to live in the El Paso metro area

Jacek Chabraszewski // Shutterstock

Best places to live in the El Paso metro area

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the El Paso metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche’s methodology here.

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#20. Berino

– Niche grade: C
– Public school grade: B-
– Population: 1,429

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#19. Anthony

– Niche grade: C
– Public school grade: B-
– Population: 8,701

NDAB Creativity // Shutterstock

#18. Agua Dulce

– Niche grade: C
– Public school grade: C+
– Population: 2,995

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#17. Tornillo

– Niche grade: C+
– Public school grade: C
– Population: 1,381

Stuart Monk // Shutterstock

#16. Fabens

– Niche grade: C+
– Public school grade: C-
– Population: 4,704

Josep Suria // Shutterstock

#15. Socorro

– Niche grade: C+
– Public school grade: B-
– Population: 36,237

PeopleImages.com – Yuri A // Shutterstock

#14. Chaparral

– Niche grade: B-
– Public school grade: C
– Population: 16,642

Mila Supinskaya Glashchenko // Shutterstock

#13. Sunland Park

– Niche grade: B-
– Public school grade: B-
– Population: 17,085

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#12. San Elizario

– Niche grade: B-
– Public school grade: C
– Population: 10,123

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#11. Westway

– Niche grade: B-
– Public school grade: B
– Population: 3,515

F8 studio // Shutterstock

#10. Anthony

– Niche grade: B-
– Public school grade: C+
– Population: 3,727

Stuart Monk // Shutterstock

#9. Clint

– Niche grade: B-
– Public school grade: B-
– Population: 1,208

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#8. Horizon City

– Niche grade: B-
– Public school grade: B-
– Population: 23,069

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#7. San Ysidro

– Niche grade: B-
– Public school grade: B-
– Population: 2,179

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#6. Santa Teresa

– Niche grade: B
– Public school grade: B-
– Population: 5,973

oneinchpunch // Shutterstock

#5. Canutillo

– Niche grade: B
– Public school grade: B
– Population: 6,422

Akarawut // Shutterstock

#4. Vinton

– Niche grade: B+
– Public school grade: B
– Population: 2,752

Laura Beach // Shutterstock

#3. Las Cruces

– Niche grade: B+
– Public school grade: B
– Population: 112,612

PeopleImages.com – Yuri A // Shutterstock

#2. Mesilla

– Niche grade: A-
– Public school grade: B
– Population: 1,850

BAZA Production // Shutterstock

#1. El Paso

– Niche grade: A-
– Public school grade: B+
– Population: 678,147

Stacker

