Best places to live in the El Paso metro area
Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the El Paso metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche’s methodology here.
#20. Berino
– Niche grade: C
– Public school grade: B-
– Population: 1,429
#19. Anthony
– Niche grade: C
– Public school grade: B-
– Population: 8,701
#18. Agua Dulce
– Niche grade: C
– Public school grade: C+
– Population: 2,995
#17. Tornillo
– Niche grade: C+
– Public school grade: C
– Population: 1,381
#16. Fabens
– Niche grade: C+
– Public school grade: C-
– Population: 4,704
#15. Socorro
– Niche grade: C+
– Public school grade: B-
– Population: 36,237
#14. Chaparral
– Niche grade: B-
– Public school grade: C
– Population: 16,642
#13. Sunland Park
– Niche grade: B-
– Public school grade: B-
– Population: 17,085
#12. San Elizario
– Niche grade: B-
– Public school grade: C
– Population: 10,123
#11. Westway
– Niche grade: B-
– Public school grade: B
– Population: 3,515
#10. Anthony
– Niche grade: B-
– Public school grade: C+
– Population: 3,727
#9. Clint
– Niche grade: B-
– Public school grade: B-
– Population: 1,208
#8. Horizon City
– Niche grade: B-
– Public school grade: B-
– Population: 23,069
#7. San Ysidro
– Niche grade: B-
– Public school grade: B-
– Population: 2,179
#6. Santa Teresa
– Niche grade: B
– Public school grade: B-
– Population: 5,973
#5. Canutillo
– Niche grade: B
– Public school grade: B
– Population: 6,422
#4. Vinton
– Niche grade: B+
– Public school grade: B
– Population: 2,752
#3. Las Cruces
– Niche grade: B+
– Public school grade: B
– Population: 112,612
#2. Mesilla
– Niche grade: A-
– Public school grade: B
– Population: 1,850
#1. El Paso
– Niche grade: A-
– Public school grade: B+
– Population: 678,147