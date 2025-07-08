Boston Red Sox ball attendant Jacque Harrington has chance to make it to MLB All-Star Game

By Brandon Truitt

Click here for updates on this story

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Boston Red Sox ball attendant Jacque Harrington is one of four from teams across the country competing for two spots in the All-Star Game.

Harrington, a financial services professional, has been on the first and third base lines for the past three seasons as a ball attendant at Fenway Park.

“I never thought it could be a reality,” said the Bedford, New Hampshire native. “When I was younger, I would always come [to Fenway]. I grew up a Red Sox fan. I would see the attendants on the field and think that’s so cool. I just never thought it would be attainable.”

Harrington works about four or five games a month, and refers to her gig at Fenway Park as her “side hustle.”

“This is my side hustle, as I like to call it,” she said. “After the workday ends, I take the T right over to Fenway, report to the game at 5:45 and just sit on the field. That’s my 5-9.”

It was a catch during the Patriots’ Day game earlier this year that got the attention of Major League Baseball and gave her the chance to possibly work the baseline at this year’s All-Star Game.

“They just started bringing ball attendants to the All-Star Game last year. I remember seeing the post come out and talking with a good friend I work with about it. Our mantra this season was, ‘We have to make highlight reel plays so we can go to the All-Star Game.’ Not thinking much of it, just thinking this would be great if it could happen,” recalled Harrington. “Low and behold, it happened.”

Harrington’s slick snag on the first-base side near the tarp has her one step closer to a trip to the MLB’s Midsummer Classic. She said that part of the field is the most difficult to make plays, but she relied on her college softball instincts to take over.

“I reacted and let my softball instincts kick in. Fielded the play, got my heart rate beating 200 peats per minute and went about the game,” she said. “The end of the game came and I had people coming up to me and saying nice play.”

But that was a few months ago, so Harrington wasn’t sure MLB would remember the play come All-Star time. Then she received word from her manager last week that she was a finalist to head to the exhibition.

“That feeling felt so surreal. I can’t even believe this is a possibility,” said Harrington. “The last 24 hours have been a blur and a rush, but incredible.”

Online fan vote

Major League Baseball is asking fans from across the country to vote for two of four ball attendants online. Voting closes Tuesday at 11:59 p.m.

Harrington is one of a dozen women who work as ball attendants for the Red Sox. The position requires some level of college baseball or softball experience. Harrington graduated from Providence College in 2024 where she played softball as a Friar. The team tweeted out support for her this week.

Harrington said her favorite part of the job is building relationships with the fans who sit just feet away from her seat on the field.

“The fans at Fenway Park are truly one of a kind,” she said. “They are so supportive and fun. They love to have conversations with me and ask about what I do.”

This year’s All-Star Game is on July 15 in Atlanta.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.