Charge dropped against Alexander brothers’ friend Ohad Fisherman, prosecutors say

By Mauricio Maldonado

Click here for updates on this story

MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced Monday that her office will not move forward with the prosecution of Ohad Fisherman, who had been charged in connection with a 2016 sexual battery case, due to newly surfaced alibi evidence.

Fisherman was previously charged with one count of sexual battery involving multiple perpetrators, accused of aiding and assisting Oren and Alon Alexander in the alleged assault of a woman identified as M.W. nearly nine years ago.

Facebook video cited in alibi defense

“Part of the evidence learned by the State subsequent to the filing of this case was a Facebook post which included a video purportedly placing Fisherman on a boat cruising on the water in Miami Beach at sunset on New Year’s Eve 2016, very close in time to the sexual battery incident,”

Fernandez Rundle said in a written statement.

The video, according to Facebook records, was posted around 9 p.m. that night.

On July 2, 2025, Fisherman filed a notice of alibi, claiming he was “on a boat in the water somewhere along the Intercoastal Waterway” at the time of the alleged crime.

“The defendant’s presence at the scene of the crime is an essential element of proof and this video evidence casts doubt on that proof,” Fernandez Rundle said.

Case against Alexander brothers remains active

“Given the prosecution’s inability to conclusively disprove the alibi, we determined in good faith that we could not prove the case against Ohad Fisherman beyond and to the exclusion of all reasonable doubt, which is required by law,” Fernandez Rundle said.

She emphasized the decision applies only to Fisherman and does not affect the pending cases against Oren and Alon Alexander.

“I want to particularly reaffirm my admiration for these victims’ strength and commit once again to their cause and the remaining cases against the Alexander brothers,” she said.

Fernandez Rundle added that, due to the active nature of the remaining prosecutions, the State Attorney’s Office is not at liberty to discuss the matter further at this time.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.