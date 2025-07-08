King Charles to emphasize bonds between UK and France as he welcomes Macron in first European state visit since Brexit



By Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

London (CNN) — King Charles III will highlight the crucial bonds between the United Kingdom and France in the face of a “multitude of complex threats” as he welcomes President Emmanuel Macron for the first state visit by a European leader since Brexit.

The French leader’s three-day visit to the UK kicks off on Tuesday and sees Charles and Queen Camilla host Macron and his wife Brigitte at Windsor Castle, with a glittering banquet at the royal residence in the evening.

In his toast on Tuesday evening, the King is expected to praise the strength of Anglo-French relationship as “our two countries face a multitude of complex threats, emanating from multiple directions,” according to Britain’s PA Media news agency.

“As friends and as allies, we face them together,” he will say.

Charles will also reflect on the “shared history and culture between our two peoples” and express his “awe of France’s extraordinary attributes and achievements.”

The Macrons were greeted off the plane by the Prince and Princess of Wales on their arrival at RAF Northolt, west of London, and traveled together to Windsor where they were treated to a full ceremonial welcome by the King and his wife.

After descending the plane’s steps, the president greeted Prince William warmly before he lent forward and kissed Kate’s hand.

Rolling out the red carpet for the first visit by a French president to the UK since 2008, the pomp and pageantry that Britain is known for will be on full display. The King is pulling out all the stops for Macron’s visit, with a carriage procession through the streets of Windsor to the historic castle.

King Charles welcomed the Macrons on the dias in Windsor, chatting with the president and kissing the first lady’s hand. Charles then led the royal party to the waiting open-top carriages – with the monarch and Macron riding in the 1902 State Landau.

On their arrival at the castle’s quadrangle, the French president was met by an honor guard formed of the Nijmegen Company Grenadier Guards and F Company Scots Guards with the state colors of the regiments.

Meanwhile, the regimental band played the French and British national anthems, before the dignitaries made their way inside the historic residence for a lunch in the State Dining Room joined by other members of the royal family.

Macron described the state visit as an “important moment for our two nations” in a post on social media ahead of his arrival in Britain.

“The United Kingdom is a strategic partner, an ally, a friend. Our bond is longstanding, forged by History and strengthened by trust,” he said on X.

“Together, we will address the major challenges of our time: security, defence, nuclear energy, space, innovation, artificial intelligence, migration, and culture. These are all areas in which we seek to act together and deepen our cooperation in a concrete, effective, and lasting way.”

Macron’s visit comes just under two years after Charles and Camilla visited France in September 2023 and seeks to “demonstrate the depth of the ties between our two countries and peoples,” according to the Elysee Palace.

On Tuesday, Macron has a busy afternoon with a packed itinerary that will see him take a trip into London to lay a wreath at Westminster Abbey’s Grave of the Unknown Warrior before addressing both Houses of Parliament in the Palace of Westminster’s Royal Gallery.

In the days ahead, the French leader will hold several meetings with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer as the pair seek to heal wounds after years of Brexit-fueled animosity.

Their talks are expected to focus on support for defense and security cooperation as well as tackling illegal migration across the Channel. On Thursday, the pair will join a UK-France Summit at Downing Street.

Support for Ukraine will also be a priority for the two leaders as they seek to build momentum around their “Coalition of the Willing” – the European peacekeeping force created in March. They are also expected to visit a military base in northwest London where they will dial into a meeting of the informal group of nations working to bolster support for Ukraine.

Both leaders have faced political challenges at home amid an increasing fractured landscape, and have suffered from decreasing popularity in recent polls. It’s likely they’ll be hoping the visit offers a much-needed, if fleeting, boost.

Major deals on Ukraine and curbing migrant boat crossings seem unlikely but even more humble announcements would illustrate a further resetting of the relationship between the two nations.

CNN’s Max Foster and Pierre Bairin contributed reporting to this story.