Minnesota lawmaker released from ICU following politically motivated shooting in June

(CNN) — Minnesota State Sen. John Hoffman has been released from a hospital intensive care unit and moved into a rehabilitation facility to continue his recovery from a politically-motivated attack in June, a family spokesperson tells CNN Tuesday.

Though the family acknowledges that Hoffman “still has a long recovery ahead,” spokesperson Bess Ellenson shared a photo taken Monday showing the senator looking upbeat, smiling, and flashing a thumbs up as he stands in front of a hospital room door with a rolling suitcase.

Vance Boelter, 57, allegedly shot Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, in the June 14 shooting spree, which authorities say targeted Democrats and figures with connections to the abortion rights movement.

Minnesota State Rep. Melissa Hortman, her husband, Mark, and the couple’s golden retriever, Gilbert, were killed in the attack at their home.

The Hoffmans shared a statement last month with their account of that night.

The statement said the couple and their adult daughter, Hope, were awakened at 2 a.m. on Saturday, June 14, by a person shouting and pounding on their front door, identifying himself as a police officer.

All three were in the entryway when the door opened, and the person pointed a gun at Hoffman. The senator lunged at the man, they wrote.

Hoffman was shot nine times, his wife was shot eight times as she tried to close the door. Their daughter Hope, who was uninjured, was able to secure the door and call 911.

Yvette Hoffman was released from the hospital on June 19, CNN affiliate KARE reported.

Boelter was arrested following a 43-hour manhunt. He is facing federal and state charges, including murder, stalking, and weapons offenses.

