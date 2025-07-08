By JD Franklin III

ORLANDO, Florida (WXII) — National Weather Service confirms 4 tornadoes formed in North Carolina during Tropical Storm Chantal

The National Weather Service has confirmed that four tornadoes touched down in North Carolina during Tropical Storm Chantal. Here’s a look at where they formed:

Raleigh Executive Jetport, Sanford, Lee County, NC 4085 to 4014 Moncure Pittsboro Rd., Chatham County, NC Mount Hermon Rock Creek Rd., Snow Camp, NC – Alamance County, NC 680 Heartpine Dr., Mebane, NC – Orange County, NC

An official from the NWS conducted site surveys to investigate possible tornado damage on Monday.

This comes as a state of emergency has been declared in Alamance County due to significant flooding and dangerous travel. According to Alamance County Attorney Rik Stevens, rescue personnel in Alamance County have been involved with approximately 61 calls for service related to water rescue and/or evacuation.

Stevens also confirmed that one person has died in Mebane as a result of Chantal.

Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol also confirmed to our news partner, WRAL, that a woman was killed when her car was swept away in floodwaters in Chatham County.

