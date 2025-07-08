Newsom blasts Trump during South Carolina tour as California governor stokes 2028 speculation

By Dianne Gallagher and David Wright, CNN

Bennettsville, SC (CNN) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom embarked Tuesday on a two-day swing through rural South Carolina as the high-profile Democrat seeks to position himself as a leader for a party in rebuilding mode while simultaneously stoking fresh speculation about a potential 2028 presidential bid.

Newsom alternated between defiance toward President Donald Trump and familiarity with voters in the early primary state during his roughly 15-minute address at a stop in Bennettsville, sharply criticizing the administration and referring to the opening of Trump’s second term as “an alarming six months.”

“It’s not what happens to us, it’s how we respond to it. And our opportunity presents itself anew. In 18 months, you have the power to end Donald Trump’s presidency,” Newsom said, to loud applause from the full room.

“We’ll have to deal with the tweets, we’ll have to deal with the attacks and the bullying. But the legislative agenda is effectively over,” Newsom continued. “You have that power in these midterms.”

Throughout his remarks, Newsom touted his own efforts to stand up to the Trump administration and help rebuild the Democratic Party. He made repeated references to his efforts to support the Democratic presidential ticket in 2024 and promoted California as “the most un-Trump state,” while also slipping in the occasional “y’all” in a nod to the South.

He commented on several recent news developments, including the Trump administration’s latest immigration crackdown in his state and the tragic flooding last week in Texas, taking both opportunities to lambaste the president’s leadership.

“Donald Trump,” Newsom said of the immigration raids in Los Angeles, “decided to send hundreds and hundreds of military troops into the park, into the playground, in the middle of the day, where kids this old were at summer camp.”

Newsom went on, “Not one arrest was made. But what he was doing – he wanted to make a point. Cruelty is the point. Cruelty is the point.”

And commenting on Texas, Newsom continued criticizing Trump’s leadership. “Do you remember his response to the disaster in California? He blamed every single person – not a peep of blame in Texas,” Newsom remarked, referencing his clashes with the administration during severe wildfires that devastated Los Angeles earlier this year.

Speaking at the White House on Tuesday, Trump didn’t mention Newsom by name but called him “one of the worst governors in our country, who I used to get along with, actually.”

Trump also defended the federal response to the wildfires.

“If we didn’t step in, Los Angeles would have been burned to the ground,” he said.

At one point, while invoking his support for former President Joe Biden, Newsom noted that included the “not so easy” role of being a surrogate on the night of the first presidential debate hosted by CNN in June 2024. “I say this with love in my heart – with love in my heart – but love for my party and love for my country.”

Newsom also touted his recent defamation lawsuit against Fox News, drawing applause from the audience. “Lies. Myths. And misrepresentations. You think I’m lying? Take a look at what I did last week – I sued Fox News,” he remarked.

The California governor’s visit to the key presidential primary state is the latest in a series of moves laying the groundwork for a potential 2028 campaign, with several high-profile contenders already making visits to longtime early primary states.

Attendees at Newsom’s midday event in Marlboro County underscored the anticipation.

“I came to see the next president of the United States, who should really be the current president, if we are being honest,” said Samantha Sherman, who drove from her home near the state line with her 10-year-old son Patrick to see Newsom.

State Rep. Jason Luck, a Democrat who attended the Bennettsville event, suggested that Newsom was trying for a “rebrand” – but so was the Democratic Party at large.

“He’s taking the first step at combating any ‘California stereotypes’ people might hold against him by showing up here, showing what he’s got and coming to talk to us,” Luck said. “He’s got a long road to hoe, but at least he’s trying.”

Ken Stroman, a Bennettsville native, told CNN he didn’t know much about Newsom coming into Tuesday’s visit.

“I knew people described him as a potential front-runner. Now I see why,” said Stroman. “I don’t know if he will be the nominee, but if he is, I could support him.”

“The way Trump has treated California, we get that. Poor Black people in the South, that is how we are treated. He sees that.”

Trump improved his performance in Marlboro County in each of his three campaigns. In 2016, he lost it to Democrat Hillary Clinton by about 16 points. Four years later he cut his deficit to less than 11 points against Biden. Last November, he lost it by less than 3 points against former Vice President Kamala Harris.

South Carolina Republicans responded to Newsom’s trip on social media by mocking him and the state of California.

“Gavin Newsom in South Carolina today is like a kale salad at a Waffle House — confused, unwelcome, and about to get sent back,” said Republican Rep. Russell Fry on X.

