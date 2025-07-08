What we know about homicide of Maine paddleboarder at Crawford Pond in Union

By Jim Keithley

UNION, Maine (WMTW) — Members of the Maine State Police are searching for a killer after a woman who went paddleboarding on Crawford Pond in Union was later found dead.

The cause of death has not yet been revealed for 48-year-old Sunshine “Sunny” Stewart, of Tenants Harbor, but the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ruled the manner of her death was homicide.

Here is what we know so far about the case.

Timeline of events

Stewart went out to paddleboard on Crawford Pond by herself at about 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 2. When she did not return six hours later, someone called police to report her missing.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Union Fire Department were the first agencies involved in the search effort, and Maine game wardens were called in at about 1:05 a.m. Thursday, July 3, to assist with the search effort.

Stewart’s body was later found early Thursday morning near what is known as 100 Acre Island, which sits in the middle of Crawford Pond and can only be accessed by boat.

Based on the circumstances surrounding the discovery, game wardens requested assistance from the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit.

What we know about the victim

Stewart was a resident of Tenants Harbor, a neighborhood in the town of St. George that is located about 12 miles southwest of Rockland Harbor. Tenants Harbor is about a half-hour drive from Union.

Friends of Stewart have launched a GoFundMe page that includes a picture of her. The page has raised nearly $15,000 for memorial services in Stewart’s honor.

Where authorities are investigating

Members of the Maine State Police, Maine Warden Service and Union Fire Department were spotted down a private road that leads to the Mic Mac Cove Campground.

Maine’s Total Coverage was told not to go down that private road because authorities were still investigating the homicide.

“We understand the public’s concern following the recent homicide in Union. We want to assure the public that this is a very active investigation. Detectives have been working nonstop since Sunshine Stewart was found deceased,” Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a statement shared on behalf of the Maine State Police. “As always, we urge residents to remain vigilant, to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.”

In a Facebook post, the Mic Mac Cove Campground said investigators have been using the campground to access the crime scene — which is not located at the campground.

The owner of the campground would not confirm reports that Stewart was spending the summer there.

Police seek help from public Maine State Police officials are asking anyone who may have seen Stewart paddleboarding on Wednesday, July 2, between the hours of 6 and 9 p.m. near 100 Acre Island on Crawford Pond to call 207-624-7076.

