3 people honored after heroic rescue at Centennial Lake

By Blair Young

ELLICOTT CITY, Maryland (WBAL) — A group of three people were honored in Howard County after a rescue from Centennial Lake back in June.

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball and several other officials presented one community member and two county employees with certificates of recognition for their heroic efforts after they helped rescue a woman from Centennial Lake.

On June 14, Cale Maynard was teaching his nephew how to fish near the lake’s boat ramp when he heard someone yelling for help. Maynard saw a kayaker screaming as well as a person face-down in the water. He grabbed a flotation device and jumped into the water to rescue the person.

At the same time, two Howard County Department of Recreation and Parks employees noticed Maynard and the victim in the water and used a boat to assist the two back to the shore. Leo Pertman and Makiyia Staunton, who work in boat rentals at the park’s Adventure Shack, brought the victim to shore as they waited for first responders to arrive.

“It’s not every day that we get to stand in the presence of heroes, but today, we all get to recognize the truly heroic efforts of three people who used quick thinking and displayed courage to save someone’s life,” Ball said. “Cale, Makiyih, Leo, you’re truly heroes. I know that not only saving a life is incredibly important, saving a life has a ripple effect on that family, on our neighborhood, on our community, on our future

“It’s easy to underestimate the courage it takes to be the first to step in when someone is in trouble,” Howard County Fire Chief Louis Winston said. “That’s what makes the actions of these three rescuers so extraordinary – and it’s a powerful reminder that everyday people can and do make a difference right here in Howard County.”

The patient was taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore and has since been released.

