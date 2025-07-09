Do you have regrets about buying a home? CNN wants to hear from you

By Samantha Delouya, CNN

(CNN) — Average mortgage rates in the US have hovered above 6% for nearly three years. Many Americans who purchased homes during this stretch may have expected rates to fall by now, offering a chance to refinance. But so far, relief hasn’t come.

CNN would like to speak with homeowners who purchased a home in the past few years about how they are managing their monthly payments.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.