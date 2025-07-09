First responders in Sallisaw save driver trapped under bridge during morning floods

By William Morrison, Adam Roberts

SALLISAW, Oklahoma (KHBS, KHOG) — Bodycam video showed the rescue of a driver from a nearly submerged truck under a railroad bridge in Sallisaw.

The driver, who had recently undergone knee surgery, was trapped in rising floodwaters under the railroad track bridge on West Cherokee.

Rescue crews worked to push the vehicle to higher ground and got the driver out of the truck.

“We got him out of the water and up to safety,” Lt. Andrew Edwards with the Sallisaw Police Department said.

This rescue was one of more than 10 water rescues that took place between 8 and 11 a.m. Tuesday.

“I’ve never seen it like this since I’ve been here,” Edwards said.

