For a decade, Joe Carr has been raising funds for disability awareness with lemonade stand

By Derek James

Click here for updates on this story

RICHFIELD, Minnesota (WCCO) — A young man with a heart as big as his smile dedicated a hot summer day to helping others like him. Joe Carr has been organizing an annual fundraiser by setting up a lemonade stand in Richfield for a decade now.

“Welcome to the 2025 Joe and Bill’s Lemonade Stand,” Joe Carr said, through his communication device.

Carr has spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy, and has been joined in his efforts by now-retired paraprofessional Bill Aberg.

“He has had a lot of support in his life and a lot of opportunities. He just wants to make sure others have that ability too,” said Aberg.

Carr’s condition has never stolen his joy, which was on full display as his friends from the fire department pulled up, sirens blaring. Donors showed up, too, with an oversized check. And one of Carr’s favorite Minnesota mascots, TC Bear, made a surprise appearance.

Through the hugs and laughs, Carr is focused on bringing joy to others with disabilities. He loves his adaptive bike and wants others to experience the joy that riding brings.

Over the past decade, Joe’s lemonade stand has raised over $70,000 for Gillette Children’s, money that may become more needed as families of Minnesotans with disabilities brace for possible Medicaid cuts.

“Most kids like Joe and adults like Joe depend on Medicaid as part of their care, whether it’s their primary insurance or, as with Joe, it’s his secondary insurance and covers a lot of things that primary insurances don’t cover,” Kristi Carr, Joe’s mother, said.

As visitors pitch in one cup at a time, Joe Carr finds a way to touch everyone he comes into contact with, in person and online.

“He loves ‘CCO, and Chris Shaffer had been watching the weather for him and emailing back and forth about what the forecast was going to be,” said Kristi Carr.

On a warm, sun-filled July day, Joe Carr worked to make sure those with disabilities get what they deserve.

“Freedom,” he said.

The lemonade stand is open until 5:30 p.m. on the 6300 block of Blaisdell Avenue in Richfield. You can also make donations online.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.