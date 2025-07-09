HBO Max is officially back

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN

New York (CNN) — Max is returning to its former name — HBO Max — beginning immediately.

Users of the streaming service, which is owned by CNN’s parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, will see the new-ish name roll out Wednesday, the company announced.

The decision to revert to its original name was revealed in May to the bemusement of its fans and advertisers. HBO Max launched in 2020 and was later changed to Max in 2023 after WarnerMedia and Discovery merged, forming Warner Bros. Discovery.

By changing the streaming platform’s name two years ago, Warner Bros. Discovery intended to broaden its appeal and highlight its diversity of offerings, which includes originals from HBO like “The White Lotus” and “Hacks,” as well as shows from Discovery’s array of networks like HGTV’s “House Hunters” and TLC’s “90 Day Fiancé.”

However, HBO’s research found users were watching more of its premium fare and less of the reality programs produced by Discovery. In recent months, Max has also de-emphasized its family and kids programming.

“This evolution has been influenced by changing consumer needs, and the fact that no consumer today is saying they want more content, but most consumers are saying they want better content,” Max said in a release in May. “With other services filling the more basic needs with volume, (Warner Bros. Discovery) has clearly distinguished itself through its quality and distinct stories, and no brand has done that better and more consistently over 50-plus years than HBO.”

The change pushes HBO, the crown jewel in Warner Bros. Discovery’s TV content coffers, to the forefront as it looks to draw audiences to the platform. Max had 5.3 million new subscribers, according to the company’s most recent earnings quarter, lagging behind rivals Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

In June, Warner Bros. Discovery announced it was splitting into two companies: One is oriented around the HBO Max streaming service and Warner Bros. movie studio; and the other includes its TV networks, including CNN, HGTV and TNT. It’s unclear how much of the live sports and programs produced by the cable channels will remain on HBO Max.

