Man accused of posting as bounty hunter in multiple states

By Tim Fang

Click here for updates on this story

SAN FRANCISCO, California (KPIX) — A San Francisco Bay Area man has been arrested on suspicion of impersonating a peace officer after he allegedly posed as a bounty hunter, authorities said.

According to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 40-year-old Gregg Jackson of Santa Rosa on Monday. Deputies said they received information that he was driving a vehicle with red and blue emergency lights and was identifying himself as a fugitive recovery agent.

The sheriff’s office said they learned Jackson was out on pre-trial release in an unrelated felony case. As part of the terms of his release, Jackson was subject to searches of his home and vehicle.

Deputies contacted Jackson at his home. During a search, deputies said they found several items that falsely identified him as a police officer.

A photo shared by the sheriff’s office showed jackets, vests, helmets and other items, some of them labeled “Police K-9”, “Fugitive Recovery Agent” and “Bail Recovery Agent.”

The investigation determined that Jackson was not licensed to serve as a fugitive recovery agent and was arrested. He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of impersonating a police officer and for violations of pre-trial release conditions.

Deputies said Tuesday that they believe he may have unlawfully acted as a bounty hunter in multiple states, but did not say which ones. The case remains under investigation.

Jackson remains in custody on $56,000 bail.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.