Red Bull team principal Christian Horner fired after 20 years with team



CNN

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has been fired after 20 years with the team, a team spokesperson told CNN Sports on Wednesday.

Red Bull did not give a reason for Horner’s firing, but thanked him in a statement, adding that the 51-year-old will “forever remain an important part of our team history.”

“We would like to thank Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years,” Oliver Mintzlaff, Red Bull’s chief executive for corporate projects and investments, said.

“With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1. Thank you for everything, Christian.”

Laurent Mekies – who works for Red Bull’s sister team Racing Bulls – will replace Horner as team principal, the statement added.

Phil Duncan, F1 correspondent for the Press Association, told CNN Sports’ Coy Wire that Horner was at Red Bull’s factory in Milton Keynes, saying his goodbyes to the staff, adding that it was an “emotional moment for many.”

“My understanding is that it’s not been one specific thing that has led to Horner’s departure but rather a culmination of factors that sees his 20-year spell at Red Bull end,” Duncan said.

Horner had been Red Bull’s team principal since it joined F1 in 2005.

During the Brit’s time in charge, Red Bull has had tremendous success, winning eight drivers’ and six constructors championships.

The team won four consecutive drivers’ world titles with Sebastien Vettel between 2010 and 2013 and Max Verstappen has become the current dominant force in F1, winning the last four championships.

Red Bull had 124 Grand Prix wins, 107 pole positions and 287 podium finishes with Horner – who Duncan calls “perhaps one of the last of those ‘big beast’ team principles” – at the helm.

Duncan said that the timing of Horner’s firing, just a few days after the British Grand Prix, comes as a “surprise” to many.

“There’s been rumblings about Horner’s future and how long really he has left at Red Bull for a long time now,” he explained to CNN’s Wire. “Obviously, it surfaced at Bahrain in the first race of last season when the accusations against him by the female staff member broke and he was obviously exonerated at the time.

“During that period, he was supported by the majority Thai ownership, so it looked as though for a period that he’d ridden out that storm. But again, there have been murmerings throughout this season about whether he’ll survive in his post.”

In recent years, Horner’s time with Red Bull has been controversial.

Red Bull launched an independent investigation in February last year after Horner was accused of engaging in inappropriate behavior towards a member of the racing team, who has not been identified.

Horner was later cleared of wrongdoing and reiterated his denial of the allegations after alleged leaked messages were distributed to members of the F1 community in a Google Drive. CNN has been unable to corroborate the messages’ authenticity and Red Bull previously said it would be “inappropriate” to comment on the matter.

The future of Max Verstappen at Red Bull?

Horner’s firing comes amid rumors that Verstappen could leave Red Bull at the end of this season.

Verstappen has been linked with a move to Mercedes, despite having a contract with Red Bull until 2028.

The Dutch driver, though, has repeatedly turned down the opportunity to comment on his future. Horner had previously been steadfast in his belief that Verstappen would remain with Red Bull.

Shortly after Horner’s firing was announced, Verstappen’s manager – Raymond Vermeulen – said they are still awaiting an explanation for Red Bull’s decision.

“We were informed in advance by the management of Red Bull that this decision had been made,” Vermeulen told Dutch outlet De Telegraaf. “It’s up to Red Bull to provide further explanations regarding their motivations.

“We continue looking at the sporting side and are in search of more performance so that we can return to the top. In that regard, nothing is changing.”

Duncan told CNN Sports that he believes Horner’s exit opens the door for Verstappen to remain with the team in the near future, citing tensions between the British team principal and the four-time F1 champion’s father, Jos, from the Bahrain Grand Prix last year.

“The relationship has always been very difficult, since then and even before then. So you would assume that if Horner goes that Max Verstappen will stay,” Duncan said. “My feeling already would be that he would stay for at least another year.

“But again it goes back to the car. Even if Horner has gone but the car isn’t performing as it isn’t at the moment and into next year he’s still struggling, whether Max Verstappen will think his time at Red Bull has come to an end and he needs to look elsewhere. But at the moment, you would expect him to stay and you’d probably expect news on that in the next month or at least after the sport comes back from its summer break.”

The 2025 season has seen Red Bull struggle on the track, with Verstappen sitting third in the drivers’ championship standings, 69 points behind McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, with just two Grand Prix victories in 2025.

Red Bull currently sits fourth in the 2025 constructors’ championship, 288 points behind McLaren.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Martijn Edelman contributed to this report.