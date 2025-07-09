Tire comes off vehicle and crashes into apartment, OKCFD says

By Jonathan Greco

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — Police and firefighters responded after they say a vehicle lost its tire that then crashed into an apartment in southwest Oklahoma City.

Sky 5, which is the only news helicopter in the air on weekday mornings, showed officers and firefighters at the Seminole Ridge Apartment Homes near Interstate 240 and Santa Fe Avenue Wednesday morning.

Oklahoma City Fire Department officials told KOCO 5 that a vehicle “lost a tire,” and the tire slammed into an apartment. Police said the vehicle lost the near I-240 and Walker Avenue, and the tire rolled all the way to the apartment.

According to police, the tire broke one of the apartment’s walls. Sky 5 showed damage to the side of one of the buildings.

Officials did not say what caused the vehicle to lose its tire. No injuries were reported.

