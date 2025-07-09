Woman logs 12 hours on the treadmill to prepare for 100-mile race

By Marielle Mohs

Minnesota (WCCO) — Barbara Powell is training for a 100-mile trail race in Leadville, Colorado, in August, and while training, she accomplished a personal milestone to fundraise for the race.

“First and foremost, I have to start at the mindset that running 100 miles is not actually insane, like this actually is a sane thing that I’m doing, and I want to make sure that I’m built up and ready for it,” said Powell.

She is an ultra-marathoner, which means she competes in races that are longer than a standard 26.2-mile marathon.

“I really fell in love with this opportunity to push myself a little bit farther than my mind really wanted me to go,” said Powell.

Part of her training included another personal milestone. She spent 12 hours straight on the treadmill at Life Time Edina in June, totalling 55 miles.

She walked and ran it, but never stopped moving, even to eat, which is something she needs to practice for the upcoming 100-mile race.

The purpose behind the pain of running this long was fundraising for the Leadville 100. She’s raising money for the Life Time Foundation.

“It looks to raise money for movement programs, nutrition programs, as well as a healthy planet through tree planting programs,” said Powell.

She added that running 100 miles is just as much a mental game as it is physical, and training her mind to do this feat is just as much a priority.

“It’s the remarkable nature of noticing that I’ve really done some great inner work that I’m really proud of,” said Powell.

This is the second time Barbara is taking on the Leadville 100. The first time, she finished in 28 hours and 15 minutes, and she’s hoping to beat that time. The Leadville 100 is on Aug. 16.

She also wrote a book about her experience on the trail called “Finding Leadville,” which is available now to order on Amazon.

