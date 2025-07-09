Woman shares video of violent attack outside bar, seeks justice

By AJ Sisson

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A woman shared a video of a violent incident outside the Mad Moose Tavern on Herr Street in Harrisburg on July 3, claiming police have not tried to help after she and her friend were attacked.

News 8 decided not to name the woman or show her face out of concerns she raised for her safety.

“I noticed that my friend was no longer standing next to me,” the victim said.

Minutes after leaving the Mad Moose Tavern, the victim described the moment the attack happened: “We were just having like good conversation, and then my friend is lying on the floor, like on the cement sidewalk.”

According to the victim, a man whom her group had never interacted with throughout the night knocked her friend out. The man appeared to be restrained by another person after he threw the punch.

“Then as I was there and, like, taking care of my friend, he came up behind me and kicked me in the head,” she said.

The man punched her friend in the head a second time. The victim tried jumping on the man to get him to stop, but he punched her in the face and kicked her in the jaw, knocking her unconscious.

“Almost a week later, I could still barely walk on my right leg, I have bandages all over, it’s not healed yet,” she said.

Her friend was left concussed. The victim called 911 but claims police were not listening that night and never watched the surveillance video.

“Very retraumatizing like to have to go through that and then to call for help and to expect that, you know, the people that are supposed to serve you in this community are failing you,” she said.

The video was brought to the Harrisburg Police Bureau, and they have now received it from her and News 8. After reviewing the footage, police say an investigation is underway.

When asked what she wants from police, the victim said, “I want them to find him. I want him to be held accountable.”

Upon learning that the investigation had started, the victim expressed relief. However, Harrisburg police said it will take time for any answers, but they are now working to find the man responsible for the attack.

