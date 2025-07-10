Albuquerque mother, son sentenced for selling machine gun conversion devices

By Amari Saxton

Click here for updates on this story

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KOAT) — An Albuquerque mother and her son, who used Instagram and a 3D printer to traffic illegal machine gun conversion devices, were sentenced today in federal court.

According to court documents, between Feb. 3 and Feb. 7, Joe Jasso, 21, used Instagram to sell and advertise illegal machine gun conversion devices. Jasso communicated with an undercover detective about the selling of the MCDs, and on Feb. 7, Jasso and his mom, Rachael Jasso, 43, met up with the detective at a local park where Joe Jasso demonstrated how to install an MCD.

During a second meeting with the detective later that day, both Joe and Rachael delivered an AR auto sear to the detective and confirmed they would make additional devices.

On February 16, officers obtained a search warrant for the Jasso residence in Northeast Albuquerque, where they found ten firearms, five machine gun conversion devices, large quantities of ammunition, and a 3D printer used to manufacture the devices.

Joe Jasso admitted to using Instagram to sell the switches and admitted to modifying firearms.

Both Joe and Rachael pled guilty to engaging in the business of dealing firearms without a license and possession of a machine gun conversion device.

Joe Jasso was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison, while Rachael Jasso was sentenced to 30 months. Upon release, they will both be subject to two years of supervised release.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.