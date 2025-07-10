Arkansas lawmakers to question Department of Corrections about Grant Hardin escape

By Valerie Zhang

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KHBS) — The Arkansas Department of Corrections are set to answer questions about the escape of Grant Hardin from the North Central Unit in Calico Rock.

There are nine people set to present in front of lawmakers in the Charitable, Penal, and Correctional Instructions Subcommittee of the Arkansas Legislative Council, on Thursday July 10 at 3 p.m. in Little Rock.

“Really kind of delve into these policies and look and see what went wrong and learn from them and hopefully, you know, make these changes, need to make sure this doesn’t happen again.” said Rand Champion, Chief of Communications for the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Thomas Hurst, the Warden of the North Central Unit in Calico Rock, will present an overview of the escape.

Dexter Payne, Director of the Division of Correction, Lindsay Wallace, Secretary of the Department of Corrections, Tawnie Rowell, Chief Legal Counsel for the DOC, and Benny Magness, Chairman of the Board of Corrections, will discuss their critical incident report and review protocol.

Colonel Mike Hagar, Secretary of Public Safety and Director of the Arkansas State Police, will present the ASP investigation of Hardin’s escape.

“You know, it’s hard to answer a lot of those questions when you’re in the heat of an investigation and in the heat of an escape, you know, now that we’ve had time to, you know, get Harden back and talk with him and talk with others involved, it also will be able to provide some answers, that people not wanting some of the time he escaped.” said Champion.

Grant Hardin Grant Hardin is a former police chief who spent decades working in law enforcement in Arkansas.

He was serving decades in prison for murder and rape when he escaped.

He was captured less than two miles away and sent to a maximum-security prison in central Arkansas.

