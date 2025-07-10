Skip to Content
Best public middle schools in the El Paso metro area

Best public middle schools in the El Paso metro area

Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the El Paso metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here.

#10. Col. John O. Ensor Middle School

– School grades: 6-8
– Location: Socorro Independent School District, TX
– Enrollment: 1,021 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A-

#9. Eastwood Middle School

– School grades: 6-8
– Location: Ysleta Independent School District, TX
– Enrollment: 1,249 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A-

#8. Harmony Science Academy – El Paso

– School grades: 6-12
– Location: Harmony Public Schools – West Texas, TX
– Enrollment: 1,003 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A-

#7. White Sands Elementary School

– School grades: PK, K-8
– Location: Las Cruces Public Schools, NM
– Enrollment: 283 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A-

#6. Hornedo Middle School

– School grades: 6-8
– Location: El Paso Independent School District, TX
– Enrollment: 1,388 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A-

#5. Alicia R. Chacon International School

– School grades: K-8
– Location: Ysleta Independent School District, TX
– Enrollment: 824 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#4. Young Women’s Leadership Academy

– School grades: 6-12
– Location: Ysleta Independent School District, TX
– Enrollment: 336 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#3. Eastwood Knolls International School

– School grades: K-8
– Location: Ysleta Independent School District, TX
– Enrollment: 808 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#2. Explore Academy – Las Cruces

– School grades: 4-10
– Location: Las Cruces, NM
– Enrollment: 343 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#1. J. Paul Taylor Academy

– School grades: K-8
– Location: Las Cruces, NM
– Enrollment: 200 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

