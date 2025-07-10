Chicago native to serve first Italian beef at Yankee Stadium during Cubs/Yankees series

By WBBM Staff

CHICAGO (WBBM) — When Hank Tibensky left the Chicago area and moved to New York City, he couldn’t find an Italian beef sandwich or giardiniera for that matter.

He solved the problem by opening his own shop in 2013. While the original brick and mortar location on Chambers Street has since closed, he still does pop-ups in New York and sells his beef and giardiniera online.

This weekend, Hank’s Juicy Beef will be served to Cubs fans when the team plays the Yankees in a three-game series on the East Coast.

It will be the first Italian beef to be sold at Yankee Stadium, according to Tibensky.

He explains what got him into the Chicago classic sandwich.

“Love of Oak Park, Chicago, and beef,” he said.

Tibensky credits his friend for the opportunity to serve his beefs at the upcoming series.

“One of my friends loves my beef, and he introduced me to the head chef of the Yankees, and I sent him some samples, and here we are,” he said.

Eight hundred pounds of Chicago-style Italian beef, 40 gallons of giardiniera, and 3,200 Turano rolls will be delivered to the stadium on Friday.

Chicagoans typically get their sandwiches dipped. Will that be an option in New York?

“That’s what I’ve been contemplating. I think we’re just going to dunk every sandwich,” he laughed. “We’re not going to give the Yankee fans an option, and we’re just going to go full on, baptize that stuff, and let it roll,” Tibensky said.

If you can make the Cubs/Yankees series in New York to try Hank’s Juicy Beef sandwiches, Tibensky said they will be back for the White Sox series in September.

