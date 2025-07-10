City warns about venomous snake after dogs attacked

By Tammy Mutasa

ATTLEBORO, Massachusetts (WBZ) — The Attleboro, Massachusetts community is being extra cautious after first responders say a copperhead snake potentially attacked two dogs in the same area, which is rare.

Firefighters sent out a warning, saying the two dogs were recently bitten near the Ten Mile River and Milk Street and reports say it’s a copperhead snake.

“It’s very rare in this area, but we do have copperheads and rattlesnakes in the area but it’s not common,” said Lt. Cory Blais with the Attleboro Fire Department.

Firefighters say the two dogs are expected to be OK.

Dog dies after snake bite in April

One dog owner in the same area says his dog was bitten by a snake and died in April. Murph’s family is still trying to process how quickly the beloved dog died. The 2-year-old labradoodle limped back home with a bite mark after playing in the backyard by Ten Mile River.

His family rushed him to the vet. They say they were told it was a venomous snake bite and needed a hospital, but by the time they go to the hospital, the 55-pound dog died within two hours.

“It was terrible, it’s not even really real,” said Murph’s owner. “You could see the two insertion points of the fangs into his skin.”

“The reason there was such a delay in treating him is because it’s so strange for this area to have a dog bitten by venomous snake so they wanted to make sure, they wanted to run tests which that’s what they should do,” said Murph’s owner.

First responders say acting quickly can save lives.

“Stay out of tall grass, stay on the paths, watch your pets, watch your children,” said Lt. Blais.

What to do if bitten by venomous snake

Call 911 or go to the emergency room immediately. Even if symptoms appear mild, prompt medical attention is critical. Remain calm and keep the affected limb still and above heart level. Remove rings, watches, or tight clothing near the bite site. Clean the bite with soap and water, if possible, without scrubbing or using strong antiseptics.

First responders say do not Do not try to capture or kill the snake. Do not apply a tourniquet or ice. Do not attempt to suck out the venom. Do not take aspirin or ibuprofen. Copperhead bites are rarely fatal but can cause significant pain and swelling. Quick action can prevent complications.

Attleboro first responders want any sightings reported to Animal Control @ 508-223-2222 ext. 3241

