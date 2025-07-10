‘Defied all odds’: Miracle baby born at 22 weeks finally goes home after months in NICU

By Christian Hudspeth

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — “Babies born this early face immense challenges, and yet Aaron showed us every single day that he was a fighter.”

Those are the words of Dr. Caren Lipsky, a neonatologist at Sunrise Children’s Hospital. For the past few months, she and the dedicated medical staff at Sunrise have been caring for Baby Aaron — who was born four months prematurely.

Today, Sunrise is sharing some good news with our community. Baby Aaron has gone home.

Baby Aaron was born on February 18 at just 22 weeks of gestation; four months early from his original due date of June 18. The hospital said he weighed only 1 pound 1 ounce.

Four and a half months later in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Baby Aaron now weighs 5 pounds 10 ounces. He was discharged last Wednesday to joyful parents and his big sister.

“We are so grateful for every nurse, doctor and therapist who cared for our son like he was their own,” said Aaron’s mom. “They gave us hope when it felt like we had none. Now, we get to bring our baby home.”

Sunrise Children’s Hospital has the largest and most advanced NICU in Nevada, caring for more than 1,000 babies each year, according to the hospital. They said it is stories like Baby Aaron’s that show “hope, resilience and the extraordinary capabilities of neonatal medicine” for families across Southern Nevada.

“To see him go home with family, without any medical equipment, is truly remarkable — this is why we do what we do,” Dr. Lipsky said.

