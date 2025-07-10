Deputies seize massive fentanyl stash, firearms in drug raid

By Zach Rainey

UNION COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — A drug raid in Union County, South Carolina, led to multiple arrests, the seizure of weapons and a massive stash of fentanyl.

On Tuesday, the Union County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of West Henrietta Street in Union, South Carolina.

Upon entry, deputies encountered several individuals inside the home who were detained while a search was conducted.

Deputies said the search yielded a significant quantity of illegal narcotics, including approximately 7.6 ounces (215 grams) of fentanyl, a quantity of pills, and 87 grams of marijuana. In addition to the drugs, deputies also found two firearms.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, two milligrams of fentanyl can be a lethal dose depending on a person’s body size, tolerance and past usage. 215 grams is enough fentanyl to kill approximately 107,730 people.

As a result of the investigation, the following individuals were arrested and charged:

26-year-old Tyrek Beacham:

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime Possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony Possession with intent to distribute marijuana Trafficking in fentanyl Distribution of drugs within proximity of a school or park

41-year-old Jamel Mikia Bishop:

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime Trafficking in fentanyl Distribution of drugs within proximity of a school or park

39-year-old Damion Lee Farr:

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime Possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony Trafficking in fentanyl Distribution of drugs within proximity of a school or park

All three were booked into the Union County Detention Center.

“Fentanyl is an incredibly dangerous drug, and even small amounts can be deadly. The amount seized in this case could have caused serious harm in our community. I’m proud of the hard work of our Drug Unit and deputies who carried out this investigation and made these arrests. We will continue doing everything we can to keep Union County safe,” Union County Sheriff Jeff D. Bailey.

