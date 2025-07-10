‘Good way to end up dead’: Sheriff warns families about viral door kicking challenge

By Senait Gebregiorgis

DEBARY, Florida (WESH) — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is warning families about a dangerous, viral social media trend where homeowners are being targeted.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood says teenagers are kicking in doors and scaring people inside.

A family in a DeBary neighborhood fell victim to the crime Sunday night.

“It was super super loud,” said Argenis Ruiz, the homeowner. “[I was] clueless. I was just asleep and I woke up startled and scared and just wanted to get my kid out of the way.”

Ruiz’s doorbell camera captured video of two teenagers — one wearing a mask — creeping up to the family’s house and then kicking in the door before running away.

“Immediately, we checked our cameras,” Ruiz said.

It took deputies about two hours to catch a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy. They were arrested about a half mile away from the home.

The teens are accused of taking part in a viral prank known as the “door-kicking challenge” on TikTok.

“That’s a good way to end up dead, especially in Florida,” Sheriff Chitwood said.

Chitwood is warning parents to talk to their children about the dangerous consequences.

“You got to think you’re about to become a victim of a home invasion robbery, and you’re under a castle doctrine. You’re going to shoot first and ask questions later,” Chitwood said. “You’re endangering your future with this TikTok challenge. You know, you’re going to be charged with a felony.”

WESH 2 spoke with a homeowner in November 2024 after her cameras caught suspects who were accused of kicking in her door in Seminole County.

In a statement to WESH 2, a spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said: “We are not aware of any incidents in Orange County. Incidents of criminal mischief or burglary are serious, and extensively investigated by our detectives, regardless of if the crime was part of a “challenge”. We discourage anyone from participating in this challenge.”

Ruiz is thankful nobody was injured during the incident, but he hopes the suspects will learn a lesson.

“Be careful [and] be smart,” Ruiz said. “Think about what you’re doing. This stuff could affect your life and family members as well.”

The teens are charged with burglary.

