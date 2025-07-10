Iconic photo captures Oklahoma City’s journey from tragedy to triumph



By Meghan Mosley

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — A photograph capturing NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander during the Oklahoma City Champions Parade has become a symbol of resilience and triumph for Oklahoma City, now displayed at the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum.

“The fact that you said it could be iconic, is still unreal to me,” said Jimmy Do, the Thunder photographer who captured the image.

He has taken thousands of photos, many for the OKC Thunder, but never imagined one of his images would become a historical symbol.

“It’s just a tremendous honor to me to capture something that resonates with everybody and is still meaningful to a lot of people,” Do said.

Susan Chambers, chairman of the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum, explained the significance of the location where Do captured the photo.

“Photographer Jimmy Do found his way to the corner of 5th and Harvey, outside the memorial’s 9:03 gate, that’s the gate that represents moving forward, and healing, and hope,” Chambers said.

The photo was taken during the celebration on a Tuesday when more than half a million people from diverse backgrounds came together, reminiscent of the unity seen in 1995. Now, the image is permanently etched inside the museum, which is organized in chapters like a book.

“Today we are standing in chapter 10, which is called responsibility, and hope,” Chambers said. The museum serves as a reminder to find hope amidst darkness.

“It’s not lost on anyone, that we have worked through our darkest days and are enjoying years of light, of course we would give all of this back to have the 168 back,” Chambers said.

Do reflected on the photo’s significance, saying, “I think what’s more important to me is that that photo is symbolic of the city. The resiliency, and that we persevere no matter what. And I love how that picture just told the story from the biggest tragedy, being one of the greatest triumphs.”

The memorial museum also has the photos available to buy inside their shop.

