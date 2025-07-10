No injuries reported in Arkema Houston fire, manufacturing company says

By KTRK Staff

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — Officials say no one was injured in a plant fire in east Harris County on Thursday.

Emergency officials said a fire at the Arkema Houston facility on Haden Road was detected just before 8 a.m. The fire was reportedly extinguished within 30 minutes.

Authorities warned of smoke release from the facility and a strong odor that may be irritating.

No plant employees or contractors were injured, and property damage was minimal, according to officials.

Air monitoring was conducted as the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

