Port of Pasco Opens Bidding for $6 Million Rail Expansion Project

PASCO, Wash. (KAPP) — The Port of Pasco moves forward with a major infrastructure expansion by opening the bidding process for a rail spur project at the Reimann Industrial Center, a development officials say will support significant regional economic growth.

The multi-million dollar project, estimated at over $6 million, will add rail service to the industrial park located on property just off Railroad Avenue. The Port of Pasco has prioritized the Reimann Industrial Center development for years, initially purchasing 160 acres for the industrial park.

Darigold became the first tenant at the industrial center and now serves as the primary driver for the rail expansion project. The dairy company is investing $1 billion in its facility, creating substantial demand for improved transportation infrastructure.

“We had Darigold come in and be our first tenant. Now they’re putting in a billion dollars of investment into their project, and the next phase for the Port is to develop a rail spur. And it’s going to be a connection that goes from BNSF’s existing property—west side of the road—and connects into the Reimann property,” said Adam Lincoln, Executive Director of the Port of Pasco.

Multi-Source Funding Approach The Port of Pasco will finance the rail project through a combination of funding sources, including local tax revenue and port investments. Franklin County’s Point 0.9 funds provide a significant portion of the project financing.

“Franklin County has funding called Point 0.9 funds. It’s a sales tax collection from the region that gets returned to the local markets, so this is a project that’s partially funded by that. And then the Port’s also putting money into this project,” Lincoln explained.

The Point 0.9 funding mechanism allows local sales tax revenue to support regional infrastructure projects, ensuring that community tax dollars directly benefit local economic development initiatives.

Significant Job Creation Expected The rail expansion project forms part of a broader economic development strategy expected to generate substantial employment opportunities in the region. Darigold’s expansion alone will create approximately 200 direct jobs at the facility.

However, the economic impact extends far beyond the dairy company’s direct employment. Lincoln projects that regional support for the Darigold operation will generate approximately 1,000 jobs total, including indirect and induced employment throughout the supply chain.

“Darigold alone at their site is going to be an add of about 200 jobs. So supporting them in their growth is a priority for us. In total, regional support is going to be about a thousand jobs just from the Darigold plant. We’re in talks to develop some other projects that could be another several hundred jobs that would come out of this,” Lincoln said.

Additional Development Opportunities The Port of Pasco continues discussions with other potential tenants who could benefit from the new rail infrastructure. These businesses would likely work in support of or in conjunction with Darigold’s operations, creating synergies within the industrial center.

“Right now the businesses we have been talking to would likely take advantage of it. They’re industries that would work with or in support of Darigold and what they’re doing. So products coming in and out would be a benefit for them,” Lincoln noted.

This clustering approach allows related industries to benefit from shared infrastructure while creating efficiencies in transportation and logistics operations.

Multi-Phase Development Strategy The rail spur represents the first phase of a multi-year, multi-phase development plan for the Reimann Industrial Center. Port officials view this infrastructure investment as foundational for attracting additional businesses and supporting long-term economic growth.

The phased approach allows the Port to build infrastructure incrementally while responding to tenant needs and market demands. This strategy helps ensure that development proceeds sustainably and aligns with actual business requirements.

BNSF Railway Connection The rail spur will connect the Reimann Industrial Center directly to BNSF Railway’s existing infrastructure, providing tenants with access to the broader rail network. This connection enables efficient transportation of raw materials and finished products to and from the industrial center.

The BNSF connection represents a critical component of the project’s value proposition, as it provides businesses with direct access to national and international markets through the railway system.

Timeline and Contract Process The Port of Pasco expects to award the construction contract within the next couple of months, with the application deadline set for July 29. This timeline allows for contractor selection and project initiation during the current construction season.

The bidding process ensures competitive pricing while allowing qualified contractors to compete for the significant infrastructure project. Port officials will evaluate proposals based on cost, timeline, and contractor qualifications.

Regional Economic Impact The rail expansion project represents a significant investment in regional economic infrastructure that extends beyond the immediate Pasco area. The improved transportation capabilities will enhance the region’s competitiveness for attracting manufacturing and distribution operations.

Port officials emphasize their focus on supporting local industry growth while building infrastructure that can accommodate future development opportunities. The rail spur creates a foundation for sustained economic expansion in the Tri-Cities region.

Supporting Local Industry Growth While the rail project moves through the contracting phase, the Port of Pasco continues its broader mission of supporting local industry development. The organization works to identify and address infrastructure needs that enable business growth and job creation.

The Reimann Industrial Center rail expansion demonstrates the Port’s commitment to making strategic investments that support existing tenants while creating opportunities for future development and economic diversification in the region.

