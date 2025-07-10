Twin Peaks, AFG Launch Fundraiser for Houston Teachers

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

July 10, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Avalanche Food Group (AFG), owners of 11 Twin Peaks restaurants and Houston’s first Bread Zeppelin, has launched its second annual Back-to-School Giveback to support local teachers.

Throughout July, AFG’s Bread Zeppelin and five Houston-area Twin Peaks locations will raise funds to provide classroom supply grants. Customers can contribute by rounding up their bill at participating locations.

In 2024, AFG awarded over $35,000 in grants to teachers in Houston and surrounding areas. This year, the goal is to raise $30,000, with each location aiming to collect at least $5,000.

“We know that teachers pay for items themselves to make sure their students have what they need to learn,” said Ricky Rosa, COO of Avalanche Food Group. “These supply grants are a way our AFG family, and the Houston community, can show teachers how much they are appreciated and at the same time ease the burden of their out-of-pocket classroom expenses.”

Participating locations include:

Twin Peaks – Houston 290: 12830 Northwest Fwy Twin Peaks – Houston (Kirby): 4527 Lomitas St. Twin Peaks – Houston (Kirkwood): 11335 Katy Fwy Twin Peaks – Shenandoah: 18310 I-45 Twin Peaks – Webster: 20931 Gulf Fwy Bread Zeppelin: 3235 Southwest Fwy Bread Zeppelin will also offer teachers a free combo (drink and chips) with any salad or Zeppelin purchase, in-store only, through July 31.

Teachers can apply for grants at avalanchefoodgroup.com, with recipients honored at a special event in early August.

