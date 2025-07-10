Two men facing charges for illegally killing seven white-tailed deer in North Idaho

By Tori Luecking

Click here for updates on this story

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (KXYL) — Two St. Maries men are facing eight felony charges after illegally killing seven mature white-tailed deer bucks in north Idaho.

According to Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the hunting spree took place in November 2024 and violated wildlife laws 56 times.

The Kootenai County Prosecutor’s Office filed the charges June 27 following an Idaho Fish and Game investigation that began with a tip to the Citizens Against Poaching hotline about suspicious deer heads.

Conservation officers said five of the seven deer were killed within a single 24-hour period.

Three of the bucks were classified as trophy white-tailed deer, which carries higher penalties under Idaho law than non-trophy classifications. All seven deer were taken outside legal shooting hours, and meat from three deer was left to waste.

The investigation is still ongoing.

“Fish and Game thanks the public for being diligent in reporting potential wildlife crimes and helping to preserve, protect, perpetuate and manage the incredible fish and wildlife to which Idaho is home,” the agency stated.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.